LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United won’t wait for McGee and no luck with other recent targets

Peterborough United have been rebuffed in their latest attempts to bolster their first-team squad.

Goalkeeper Luke McGee and defenders Mark Little and Rory McArdle have all been ruled out as summer arrivals by Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

Mark Little (left) won't be returning to Posh.

McGee spent most of last season on loan at Posh from Spurs and it had been hoped he would return to the ABAX Stadium on a permanent basis, but the Premier League side won’t make a decision on the 21 year-old’s future until August and Posh are not prepared to wait that long.

Right-back Little enjoyed a successful four-year spell at Posh between 2010 & 2014 and has been released by Bristol City, but MacAnthony expects the 28 year-old to stay in the Championship.

Posh did show an interest in Bradford City centre-back McArdle, but the experienced Northern Ireland international is expected to stay in the north.

MacAnthony also revealed director of football Barry Fry has agreed deals to sell several of the transfer-listed Posh players, but the players have yet to agree terms. Striker Luke James is one of those players.

Posh have knocked back two bids for Michael Bostwick recently.