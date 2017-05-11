LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United turn bid down for Miller before he’s played for the club

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed the club have turned down a £250,000 bid for striker Ricky Miller, before he’s even played for the club!

MacAnthony made the revelation in an interview with BBC Radio Cambridgeshire. Posh only completed the signing of Miller on a three-year contract from Dover last week.

“It would have been the easiest profit I’ve ever made,” MacAnthony said.

MacAnthony claimed a League One club made the offer for a 28 year-old who scored 42 goals last season. Charlton were vying with Posh to sign Miller.