LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United to unveil their 2017-18 home kit

Peterborough United will launch their new home kit for the 2017-18 season on Sunday, July 9 at Serpentine Green shopping centre in Hampton.

A number of first-team players will take to the catwalk to model the kit.

First-team manager Grant McCann will be at the event to answer questions from fans. Representatives of the women and girls department and the club’s community section will be present

The kit will be available to purchase on the day and club sponsors Mick George and Princebuild will be hosting activities including a ‘speed kick’ machine and a ‘target zone’ inflatable.

The event will start at 10am and finish at 4pm. More precise timings will be revealed soon.