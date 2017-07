Southampton Under 21 will provide Premier League opposition for Peterborough United in the 2017-18 Checkatrade Trophy.

The Saints were today (July 12) drawn in a group alongside Posh, Cambridge United and Northampton Town.

Posh last played Southampton in a competitive game in the Championship in 2012 when the visitors won 3-1 at London Road.

The dates for the ties have yet to be announced.