LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United set to sign a third ‘keeper

Peterborough United are set to sign a goalkeeper from the Irish League, according to reports.

The Irish Mirror yesterday (August 6) claimed St Patrick’s Athletic ‘keeper Conor O’Malley has agreed to join Posh later this week. Posh midfielder Chris Forrester moved to Posh from the same club in August, 2015.

The report states Posh were just one of a number of clubs chasing the highly-regarded keeper who also had interest from League of Ireland rivals.

Championship outfit Leeds United and League One rivals Wigan were also apparently interested in the 22-year-old who will across the water for an undisclosed fee.

Current Posh number one Jonathan Bond delivered a man-of-the-match display in the 2-1 win over Plymouth on the opening day of the League One season on Saturday (August 5).

Teenager Josh Tibbetts is Bond’s back-up with goalkeeping coach Mark Tyler prepared to register as a player in an emergency.

Posh have yet to comment.