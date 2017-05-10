LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United’s view on the Checkatrade Trophy

Peterborough United have voted to keep the 2016-17 Checkatrade Trophy format for next season, although there could be one or two tweaks to the competition according to club director of football Barry Fry.

League One and Two clubs were invited to have their say on the much-maligned competition which hit the headlines last season for all the wrong reasons.

Posh director of football Barry Fry (right) with chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

The Football League overhauled the competition at the start of last season to include a selection of Premier League and Championship academy sides.

But attendances in the early rounds were down more than 50% on the previous season.

The two Posh home ties against Norwich City B and MK Dons attracted gates of 1,696 and 1,793 respectively, which were respectable compared to some.

The final Posh match - a dead rubber at Barnet - was watched by just 393 fans.

Posh were fined for fielding an under-strength team in that match.

“We have voted to keep some of the format the same,” Fry stated. “But we are hoping there will be some slight amendments to it.

“Nothing has been decided for certain yet. There is much to discuss and there is a big carrot of potentially £1 million to each the lower division clubs for keeping the Premier League teams involved. That’s obviously a big incentive.”

Posh won the competition - known then as the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy - in 2014 beating Chesterfield in a Wembley final.