LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United pow-wow pledges quality over quantity

It will be quality over quantity for Posh in the January transfer window.

The big three at the ABAX Stadium, chairman Darragh MacAnthony, director of football Barry Fry and McCann, met yesterday (December 14) for a transfer pow-wow.

Posh need to sign a centre-back to cover for injury victim Jack Baldwin.

And McCann is adamant he won’t be making the same mistakes as a couple of his predecessors.

Extending the loan spell of Spurs goalkeeper Luke McGee, picking up a centre-back to help cover for injury victim Jack Baldwin and a new striker are his three major goals.

McCann confirmed a deal is in place to bring a new forward to Posh on January 1. St Albans forward Junior Morias has been training at Posh and playing for the club’s reserves.

“Too many players have arrived at the club in the last two transfer windows, for different managers, expecting to play. I won’t be making that mistake. We will only be signing players who add quality to the squad.

Brad Inman is back in the Posh squad.

“We have a deal in place which will bring a new striker to the club at the start of January. Apart from that extending Luke McGee’s loan deal and signing a new centre-back are our priorities.

“We already have plenty of quality in the squad and some strong competition for places so I don’t want to disrupt things too much.

“Having Brad Inman fit and well is a boost to the squad. He was one of main summer transfer targets.

“He’s capable of playing in the three attacking positions in the midfield diamond and I’m sure he will play a big part in our season.”

Harry Anderson's loan spell at Lincoln expires next month.

Inman made his first-team debut in the 5-2 win over Chesterfield at the ABAX last weekend after recovering from a broken leg suffered in a freak training accidentduring pre-seasion.

Inman played the final few minutes as a substutute.

Posh are also keen to offload several players. The likes of Adil Nabi, Callum Chettle and Ricardo Santos have fallen right out of first-team favour this season.

The immediate future of Aaron Williams and Harry Anderson is also up in the air. Their loans at Nuneanton and Lincoln expire next month.