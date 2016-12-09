LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United players drop into non-league football

Peterborough United back-up players Mathew Stevens and Lewis Freestone have joined Cambridge City on a month’s loan.

Striker Stevens (18) moved from Barnet to Posh in the summer, but has made just one Football League appearance so far, as a substitute in a 2-0 League One defeat at Fleetwood in October.

Posh left-back Lewis Freestone.

Teenager Freestone is a highly-rated young left-back who has been training with the first-team squad for most of the season.

Cambridge City are currently next-to-bottom of the Southern Premier Division. Stevens and Freestone could make their debuts at bottom club Cinderford tomorrow (December 10).