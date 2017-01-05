LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United legend joins Cambridge United

Peterborough United legend Mick Halsall has joined League Two side Cambridge United as first-team coach.

Halsall recently left his post as Academy director at Notts County. He worked at Meadow Lane with current Us boss Shaun Derry.

Former Posh skipper Mick Halsall in typically combative action.

Halsall was a combative midfielder at Posh between 1987-1994 making 316 appearances and scoring 38 goals. He skippered Posh to back-to-back promotions in the early 1990s when Chris Turner was Posh manager.

Halsall also had a spells coaching and managing Posh. He left London Road in 1996 soon after Barry Fry took control of the club.

Cambridge United chief executive Jez George said: “Mick’s appointment fills a role that we have been discussing for some time. He will add a wealth of knowledge and experience to our first team coaching staff, will be an excellent foil for Shaun (derry) and Joe (Dunne, Assistant Manager), and will further strengthen the developmental pathway for our young players. Mick is a proper football man, a great character and showed a real desire to join the club.”