LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United are ready for action now

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann would happily start the League One season with his current squad.

McCann is excited by the club’s transfer business this summer and his new-look side have made a storming start to their pre-season programme by scoring nine goals in their opening two friendlies.

Former Posh striker Conor Washington could return to the ABAX Stadium with QPR on Saturday.

Posh will get a better idea of their form when hosting Championship sides QPR (Saturday, July 8) and Ipswich (Tuesday, July 11) at the ABAX Stadium in the next week.

But McCann is confident his second season in charge will be more successful than his first. Posh finished 11th last term, but chairman Darragh MacAnthony is demanding a promotion challenge this time around.

“I’d be more than happy to start the League One season with the current squad,” McCann insisted.

“I’d maybe like one more player in a certain position. If I could get him we would have an even better chance this season.

“But it’s a good squad now. We’ve done good business in attracting players with a great attitude.”

New striker Jack Marriott is set to make his Posh debut against QPR. He missed the 4-1 win at St Albans and the 5-3 success at Nuneaton because of a muscle injury.

Right-sided player Harry Anderson could also make his first appearance of the season on Saturday. He is recovering from a shoulder injury.

MacAnthony has watched the first two friendlies of the season and he’s enjoyed the positive approach adopted by his team.

“It’s been kamikaze football so far, but that’s the way we like it,” MacAnthony enthused.

“It’s been goals, goals and more goals. I drove three hours in the pouring rain to watch the game at Nuneaton the other night and loved every minute of it.

“I love football and I love watching my team play, even in friendlies, although I don’t get too excited or too down with the results of these games.”

Gwion Edwards, who haas been used as a wing-back in the opening friendlies, picked up a niggle at Nuneaton, but is expected to be fit for the QPR match.

Posh are still trying to offload several transfer listed players. A bid has been accepted for striker Luke James with an unnamed club, but personal terms have yet to be agreed.

Fellow forward Shaquile Coulthirst and midfielders Adil Nabi and Jordan Nicholson are also available for transfer.

Defender Michael Bostwick and forward Marcus Maddison have entered the last year of their Posh contract so offers for either will be entertained, but as yet no deals have been struck.

League One rivals Rotherham United are long-term admirers of Bostwick, while a couple of Championship clubs have shown an interest in the mercurial Maddison.

Both will be involved in Posh first-team squads while they remain at the ABAX.