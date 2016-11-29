LATEST NEWS: Oldham away game re-arranged

Peterborough United have re-arranged their League One fixture at Oldham for Tuesday, January 24.

The game at Boundary Park was controversially postponed on Saturday (November 26) because part of the pitch was frozen.

Posh now have three successive away game in January as they travel to Bury on January 14 and Swindon on January 21.

Tickets purchased for the original game are still valid, but fans who now can’t travel can claim a refund from the Posh ticket office up to 24 hours before the re-scheduled fixture.