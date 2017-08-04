LATEST NEWS: New sponsor for Peterborough United’s family stand

The BGL Group are the new sponsors of Peterborough UUnited’s family stand.

Over the last three years BGL - who include comparethemarket.com among their businesses - has partnered with Posh, initially as headline sponsor of the Foundation and last year becoming the official sponsor for the first team’s shorts.

Matthew Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer, BGL said: “We’re thrilled to announce the development of our partnership with Peterborough United FC. One of our goals is to give more back to our local community and our partnership is a great example of this in action. We wish Posh the best of luck for the season ahead and look forward to working closely together over the next three years.”

Alex Harris, Commercial Manager, Peterborough United FC added: “BGL has been a great support to the Foundation and first team over the last three years and everyone at the club is delighted that the Group has agreed to be the new sponsor of the Family Stand until 2020.”