LATEST NEWS: Miller signing expected soon

Peterborough United are expected to confirm the signing of free-scoring striker Ricky Miller in the next couple of days.

Posh boss Grant McCann reveled yesterday (April 30) that a new signing has been completed. It’s believed to be Miller.

Miller (28) is out of contract at Dover so available on a free transfer.

Miller was raised in Bretton, Peterborough and played local Sunday morning football for Bretton FC before moving through the divisions with Spalding United, Stamford and Boston United among others.

A brief spell in League Two with Luton Town wasn’t a success, but he’s been prolific with Dover scoring 64 goals in 91 appearances,

Miller scored a hat-trick in Dover’s last match of the National League season on Saturday (April 29) to take his tally for the campaign to 42. He won the National League’s player of the season vote.

Posh were interested in signing Miller in January, but pulled out of a deal. It’s understood Miller met McCann for transfer talks last month.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony tweeted last night (April 30) that Posh had signed someone who ‘knows how to score goals’.