LATEST NEWS: Miller back on the substitutes’ bench ahead of a court appearance

Striker Ricky Miller was a suprise inclusion in the Peterborough United matchday squad for tonight’s 2-1 win over Portsmouth at the ABAX Stadium (November 21).

Miller is due in court tomorrow to answer charges of using threatening behaviour, assaulting a police officer and failing to provide a specimen of breath, and had been expected to stay away from the football club until the matter had been dealt with. He was an unused substitute tonight.

Posh boss Grant McCann said: “Ricky remains one of our group and we will give him all the support he needs. There has been stuff going on people don’t need to know about, but we are determined to give him all the help we can.

“He has been away from the club with his own fitness trainer who has been working with a programme we gave him. The plan was always going to be to bring him back to the club yesterday and take things from there.”