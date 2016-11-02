LATEST NEWS: McGee transfer talks have started with Spurs

Peterborough United are in talks with Spurs about signing goalkeeper Luke McGee on a permanent basis.

McGee has impressed at Posh - he saved penalties in successive games during October - during his current loan spell, an agreement that runs out in January.

Posh hard man Michael Bostwick hasn't trained this week. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But Posh director of football Barry Fry has confirmed they are negotiating with the Premier League club about making the 22 year-old’s move permanent.

McGee has been given permission by Spurs to play in Saturday’s (November 5) FA Cup tie with non-league Chesham as has fellow Spurs loanee Nathan Oduwa.

But Barnsley have refused permission for on-loan midfielder George Moncur to play.

Posh boss Grant McCann will field his strongest-possible team in the tie and he hopes that will include midfield strongman Michael Bostwick.

Striker Lee Angol should be back in the Posh squad for the FA Cup tie with Chesham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Bostwick played through the pain barrier in last Saturday’s (October 29) win at Bristol Rovers. He is carrying a calf injury and has yet to train this week.

McCann explained: “I have given Michael time off this week. He will be back tomorrow (Thursday). He went through hell at Bristol Rovers as he played having not trained all week.

“If he reports back to work fit he will play against Chesham. I want my strongest team on the pitch from the start.”

Striker Lee Angol will start Saturday on the substitutes’ bench after recovering from a broken leg. Barring any setbacks he will start next Tuesday’s (November 8) Checkatrade Trophy tie at Barnet.

Posh right-back Michael Smith has been left out of the Northern Ireland squad. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh right-back Michael Smith has been left out of the next Northern Ireland squad in World Cup qualifying action later this month so will now be available for the League One home match with Bolton, a game that will be televised live on Sunday, November 13.

McCann added: “During the last international break Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill telephoned me the day before the Bury match to say Michael Smith could play for us after all as he wasn’t going to use him.

“I turned him down that time as I’d already told Hayden White he was playing. I just think Michael O’Neill is trying to be fair to Michael Smith and obviously I’m pleased that he is now available for the Bolton match.”