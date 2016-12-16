LATEST NEWS: McGee extends stay at Peterborough United

Peterborough United have delivered a superb Christmas present by extending the loan stay of goalkeeper Luke McGee until the end of the season.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has sanctioned the payment of a considerable loan fee to Spurs for the 21 year-old ‘keeper who has become a firm fans’ favourite since arriving at the ABAX Stadium in August.

Luke McGee after saving a penalty at Southend.

MacAnthony said: “Tough to get the deal done becaucause of wage cap in League One and I didn’t expect it to cost so much but it’s now done.”

Posh boss Grant McCann said: “Luke has been top drawer since he joined the club and he is only going to get better.”

McGee has made 18 appearances for Posh, keeping three clean sheets. He saved penalties in successive games earlier this season.