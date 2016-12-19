LATEST NEWS: McCann wants to keep Moncur

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann wants to extend the loan of Barnsley midfielder Georg Moncur until the end of the season.

McCann has used the 23 year-old sparingly since he arrived at the club in August, but he still believes he can play a big part in the Posh promotion push.

George Moncur in action for Posh against Port Vale.

Last week Posh secured the services of goalkeeper Luke McGee on loan from Spurs until May.

“I rate George highly which is why I tried to sign him in the summer,” McCann stated. “I was thrilled to get him in August and for four-or-five games he was very good for us.

“I took him out of the side for a game and the form of others has made it difficult for him to get back in, but he’s looked very sharp again in the last two matches.

“It’s up to George whether or not he stays. Barnsley are agreeable and George has to decide whether he wants to stay with us or return to Barnsley where he might not get a game. He can only play for two teams in a 12-month period so us and Barnsley are his only two options.”

Moncur has started just five games for Posh in four months, scoring three goals. He hasn’t started a League One match since the 2-0 defeat at Fleetwood in October.

Moncur was not given permission by Barnsley to play for Posh in the FA Cup this season so, unless there’s been a change of heart at Oakwell, he will sit out tomorrow’s (December 20) second round replay against Notts County at the ABAX Stadium. The winners will play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the third round on Sunday, January 8.

McCann added: “We haven’t given Notts County or Chelsea a moment’s thought since the draw was made, but our focus is now on beating County and winning that huge prize.

“The County game is massive for the club and we will make sure we are ready.”