LATEST NEWS: McCann pledges to get rid of the non triers

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has accused some of his reserve team players of not trying for the club.

McCann has lost patience with the unnamed culprits and will try and usher them out of the ABAX Stadium during the January transfer window.

In a hard-hitting statement issued to the Peterborough Telegraph, the Posh boss displayed his displeasure.

The Posh fringe players lost 2-0 at Southend in a Central League game on Tuesday (November 29). They lost their previous game 8-1 against Bournemouth.

McCann said: “I won’t lie to you, it’s got to the stage with the under 23 matches where it’s become obvious some players don’t want to be here.

“I won’t accept players who don’t try in games and some are in for a rude awakening in January because I want them to leave.

“I am not interested in anyone who isn’t interested in playing for Peterborough United.”

Posh are keen to ship players out next month. McCann wants to add to his playing squad, but he also doesn’t want to be left with too big a squad for the second half of the campaign

McCann added: “I’ve already had discussions with (chairman) Darragh MacAnthony and (director of football) Barry Fry about the size of the squad and we don’t want a repeat of the last two January transfer windows when we ended up with a first-team squad that was just too big.”

An extension of goalkeeper Luke McGee’s loan deal from Spurs remains a priority.

Posh are also understood to be chasing two strikers, one of whom is believed to be St Albans’ hot-shot Junior Marias.

Dover top scorer Ricky Miller is also being watched by Posh.