LATEST NEWS: McCann is a very happy manager after Spain trip

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann is convinced he has built a squad capable of challenging for promotion from League One.

McCann has witnessed greater hunger and a much more positive mentality from his players during a week of pre-season training in Spain.

The first test for a squad with six new signings arrives in the opening pre-season friendly at National South League side St Albans on Saturday (July 8).

“We’ve had a great week in Spain,” McCann enthused. “It went exactly as we had hoped.

“We’ve learnt from our mistakes. I’m trying to create a completely different culture this season and I’m already sensing an improved mentality and much more hunger.

“The new players have slotted in well. We made it a priority this time to only sign players who want to win promotion with us rather than players who might fancy using us to get a big move in January.

“I’m a very happy manager right now.”