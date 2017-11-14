LATEST NEWS: McCann has private words with Maddison following TV drama

Peterborough United Grant McCann has had ‘words’ with Marcus Maddison about his on-field behaviour, but he stopped well short of condemning his player in public.

Maddison appalled TV viewers and many Posh fans by appearing to try and get an opponent sent off during Sunday’s (November 12) 2-2 League One draw at AFC Wimlbledon. The 24 year-old collapsed to the floor following minimal contact from Dons midfielder Liam Trotter.

Both players were cautioned by match referee Darren Handley so Maddison won’t receive any retrospective punishment from the Football Association, or apparently from the club.

McCann hadn’t seen the incident when asked about it after the match at Kingsmeadow, but he’s watched it now.

“I’ve seen it, I’ve spoken to Marcus about it and we move on,” McCann stated.

“The referee dealt with it at the time and lots of people have been talking about him, but what I said to Marcus will stay in house.

“I would rather discuss his positives. In that game he was outstanding. He scored one and he set one up. He’s a good player who wants to improve.

“He’s a winner. He wants to get better. I know him well and he’s a great lad.”

Dons manager Neal Ardley described Maddison’s actions as ‘embarrassing’ after the match, a view shared by many.

Maddison is expected to start tomorrow’s (November 15) FA Cup first round replay at Tranmere Rovers, but other senior players are struggling with knocks.

Full-back Liam Shephard is a major doubt after pulling out of the Wimbledon game before kick off.

McCann is heading to Bury tonight (November 14) to watch their FA Cup replay with Woking. The winners of that tie will host the winners of Tranmere v Posh in the second round on the weekend of December 2/3.