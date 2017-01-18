LATEST NEWS: McCann determined to ensure the boos won’t return

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann admits his players received the post-match reaction they deserved at Bury on Saturday (January 14).

Boos and jeers accompanied the final whistle from some of the 288 hardy Posh fans who made the near 300-mile trip to Gigg Lane. Posh lost 5-1, comfortably the heaviest defeat of the season.

Unhappy Posh manager Grant McCann at Bury. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

McCann also explained his ‘everyone wants us to fail’ comment he made during his post-match press conference.

McCann said: “I felt for the 288 fans. They are our hardcore supporters. The ones who travel up and down the country every Saturday to watch us play in all weathers.

“I fully understand their frustration and anger with what they had seen. We let them down badly and booing us was perfectly understandable.

“We don’t want it to happen again so we must make sure we make it up to them at Swindon on Saturday (January 21).

“As for the ‘everyone wants us to lose’ comment that was directed at those who keep saying we are bound to suffer a poor run of results now we are out of the FA Cup, just because the same thing happened last season.

“Trust me, last season is irrelevant to this season. This season will be irrelevant to next season.

“It’s a different group of players and a different manager. There will not be a repeat this season.”

McCann faces a fans’ forum at the Caroline Hand Executive Suite on Wednesday, January 18, 7pm.