LATEST NEWS: McCann believes Oldham match was called off too early, but Posh stay sixth

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann believes the League One match at Oldham was called off too early today (November 26).

The Posh squad and thier fans arrived at Boundary Park with no indication there was a problem with the Boundary Park surface.

But match referee John Brooks postponed the game at 12.30pm because one side of the pitch was frozen.

McCann said: “Give the pitch another hour and it probably would have been fit.

“If it was up to the two managers and the players we would probably have waited and tried to get the game on, but Steve Robinson (Oldham manager) said the referee was adamant the game would not take place.

“We have to respect the referee’s decision and I assume he’s called it off for safety reasons.

“It’s frustrating, but we will just make sure we now get ready for next week.”

The match at Oldham was the only one in the top four divisions of English football to be postponed.

Other League One results went Posh’s way though and they stay sixth in League One. None of the six teams directly below Posh managed to win. The two teams just above Posh, Rochdale and Beadford City, both lost.

Central defender Jack Baldwin’s one-match suspension will now be served in the secound round FA Cup tie at Notts County on Sunday (December 4).

Posh have an under 23 game at Southend on Tuesday (November 29).