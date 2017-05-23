LATEST NEWS: McCann believes Anderson will sign another Peterborough United contract

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann believes midfielder Jermaine Anderson will sign a new contract offer.

Anderson caused angst among the Posh support after declining the first opportunity to accept a fresh deal despite playing just 27 matches in the last two seasons.

Hayden White (left) has left Posh for Mansfield.

The 21 year-old is enterting the last season of his existing deal and could be placed on the transfer list in line with club policy if he fails to extend it.

But McCann said: “Jermaine is fully focussing on getting fit. He’s left the contract negotiations with Barry Fry to his agent and I am hopeful it will be sorted very soon.

“Jermaine has had to cope with a lot in the last two seasons. He’s had two bad injuries and it broke heart to see him around the training ground unable to join in when all he wants to do is play football. It was a massive blow for the club when he suffered the cruciate ligament injury in the other knee last season as we felt he was getting back to his best form.

“I have told Jermaine though that I only want hungry and committed players, but I am confident he will be part of that.”

Posh boss Grant McCann.

McCann is also hopeful more transfer business will be completed by the end of the week. Striker Ricky Miller, attacking midfielder Danny Lloyd and reserve goalkeeper Josh Tibbetts have joined Posh since the end of last season, while striker Lee Angol and right-back Hayden White have moved to League Two side Mansfield.

“I’d hope to get one or two on our target list soon,” McCann added. “I don’t want the deals to drag on though. I want players who want to be here and they can prove that by signing early rather than waiting until August to see if better offers come in.

“But it remains more important to get players out of the door. The players on the list need to follow Lee and Hayden. They will enjoy their summer better because they have sorted their futures out.

“There is nothing here for the players on our transfer list. They need to know that.”