LATEST NEWS: McCann asks players if they want to play at Villa Park or Brunton Park next season

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has dangled the carrot of playing at great grounds next season in front of his promotion-chasing players.

Last Saturday’s (December 10) 5-2 win over struggling Chesterfield at the ABAX Stadium established Posh as a top six club in League One.

Posh don't want to play at Brunton Park, home of Carlisle United, next season.

But the season is not at the halfway stage yet and McCann has attempted to focus Posh minds on the job by hanging photographs of top Championship stadia at the club’s training ground.

“I’ve asked the players if they want to play at Derby and Aston Villa next season or do they want to play at Carlisle,” McCann said. “They might also get the chance to play at Newcastle, if they don’t go up, and Norwich, and that is a great incentive for all of us.

“It’s up to the players how successful this season becomes. We’ve done ok so far, but there is still a long way to go.

“The scary thing is we have probably only played at our full potential once this season and that was the Millwall home game (Posh won 5-1). Beating Bolton at home (1-0) wasn’t bad either, but otherwise we’ve played quality football in bursts.”

Posh goalkeeper Luke McGee.

On-loan Posh goalkeeper Luke McGee believes McCann’s unusual motivational tactic will work.

McGee said: “The pictures are up in the meeting room at the training ground. It’s the last thing we see when we leave the room.”