Peterborough United will travel to Notts County in the second round of the FA Cup.

The League Two Magpies beat National League Boreham Wood 2-0 in their first round replay at Meadow Lane last night (November 15).

Posh will travel to Nottingham on Sunday, December 4 (2pm kick off) as the match will be part of a tv highlights show that afternoon.

Posh have an excellent recent record at Notts County, winning on six of their last seven visits.