LATEST NEWS: MacAnthony wants a cool million (at least) for Maddison

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has slapped a £1 million price tag on star man Marcus Maddison.

But the Posh owner won’t be bothered if he fails to cash in on his most valuable asset who has just entered the final year of his current contract.

Danny Lloyd is waiting in the wings to replace Marcus Maddison.

MacAnthony has turned down a couple of bids for the 23 year-old League One assist king, but he’s expecting more significant offers to arrive before the end of the current transfer window on August 31.

MacAnthony revealed one top-end League One club is preparing a sizeable bid for Maddison, a player with ambitions of getting to the Championship as quickly as possible.

“I want seven figures for Marcus or he goes nowhere,” MacAnthony said today (July 27).

“And then I expect some add ons on top of that as well.

“If we don’t get seven figures for him he goes nowhere. It’s then up to him to have the season of his life for Peterborough United and to help us get promoted.

“I’m in regular contact with Marcus. He knows our stance and he’s fine with it.

“If we end up keeping him then that’s fine as he is the best player in League One and he will again deliver the statistics to prove it.

“We have received a couple of bids for Marcus that weren’t even worth discussing, but a League One club, one that expects to be challenging for promotion, has made him their number one target.

“They know our valuation and they have said they will be back when they’ve sold a couple of players.

“I don’t mind what division he ends up or in what country. The important thing is we get what we want. He won’t be going to MK Dons though, I can knock that one on the head now.

“Even if we will sell Marcus we believe we can still win promotion. The manager is convinced Danny Lloyd is ready to play and we could always buy again.

“We got some stick for selling Bostwick and it’s true the club could have received an extra £100K selling somewhere other than Lincoln, but the player had made his mind up he didn’t want to uproot his family.

“But by selling Michael we were able to offer what is a very good contract for us to Steven Taylor. Steven is as fit as an ox by the way.”

Bostwick was also placed on the transfer list after entering the last year of his current Posh deal.

MacAnthony also revealed that unwanted midfielder Adil Nabi has rejected an offer by the club to buy up his contract. Nabi has two years left on his existing deal.