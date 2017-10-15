LATEST NEWS: MacAnthony gives McCann a lift in post-match meeting

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed he used his post-match meeting with Grant McCann yesterday (October 14) to give his manager a lift.

McCann didn’t hold his usual post-match press conference until 6.10pm following a poor performance and a 1-0 home defeat to League One strugglers Gillingham.

Posh boss Grant McCann cuts an unhappy figure on the touchline during the Gillingham match. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

This led to speculation McCann was receiving a rollocking from his boss after three League One losses in a row.

But MacAnthony insists that was not the case. He continues to back McCann and a playing squad who have lost the confidence of a section of the club’s fanbase. McCann was reportedly abused by some fans during yesterday’s game.

MacAnthony, who was also disappointed to hear teenage midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes booed when arriving as a second-half substitute (the boos may actually have been directed at the decision to substitute Anthony Grant), used his Facebook account to speak to the Posh support.

He said: “So a lot been made about fact the gaffer came to my office before seeing the press after yesterday’s painful defeat.

“So I should enlighten those of you who found this odd as I always like to be pretty honest and transparent with Posh fans.

“Me and the gaffer have an agreement in times of a bad defeat at home. It’s best he has a beer with me in my office and give it a good 30 minutes before seeing the press.

“Sometimes standing in front of the press right after a defeat like that can lead to heightened emotions and things said that aren’t meant etc.

“So best give it a bit of time and let me give him the lift he needs and then (he’s) good to go. Grant is a young manager who has been in the job for one season and 12 games this season. He is coming off winning the League One manager-of-the-month four weeks ago and beating the best team in our League in my opinion in Wigan a few weeks ago.

“This is a talented young manager still learning the game/business and does it with grace/class every day. He doesn’t need a vote of confidence from me at all nor does he need some of the things shouted at him yesterday (but I do believe paying customers have the right to express their disappointment).

“What he needs from me is daily positive support/patience whilst he gets an excellent squad of players back to the level we know them capable of playing at. We do have a great group of men at the club who are human and who will lose games, but I firmly believe are good enough to win a lot of games this season and make our fans proud/happy with the end result.

“I was gutted to hear our very own Leo (Da Silva Lopes) booed onto the pitch yesterday, but equally proud to see him go out and play with energy/forward thrust ignoring the white noise around him (just imagine how this kid could play with everybody cheering him on).

“It’s up to the lads now to get the trust/support back in droves and only they are capable of this. “Win/draw/lose I’ll show up, pay the bills and support the boys as best I can. Thanks.”

Posh are seventh in League One ahead of away games at Southend on Tuesday (October 17) and Scunthorpe next Saturday (October 21).