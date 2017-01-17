LATEST NEWS: Kids can watch Peterborough United for a quid

Peterborough United have introduced a ‘kids for a quid’ offer for the re-arranged League One fixture with Southend at the ABAX Stadium (February 21).

The match now falls during the school half-term holidays. The offer is in place for all areas of the ground excluding hospitality areas.

Children must be accompanied by a paying adult (season ticket holders are included). Group bookings are also available through the ticket office on 01733 865674 (option 2).

Tickets are on sale now at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 and in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.

Posh chief executive officer Bob Symns said: “With half-term across Peterborough during that particular week, we wanted to offer youngsters the opportunity to come and watch their local side in action, in what could be a vital fixture, for just a pound. We will be contacting Junior football teams across the city to make them fully aware of the offer that is in place.”