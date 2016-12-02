LATEST NEWS: Inman rises from rock bottom to be on the verge of Peterborough United debut

Brad Inman admits he hit rock bottom six weeks after signing for Peterborough United.

The 23 year-old midfielder broke his leg in a freak pre-season training accident soon after moving to the ABAX Stadium from Crewe.

But Inman is confident his troubles are now behind him. He’s hoping for a place on the substitutes’ bench in Sunday’s (December 4) second round FA Cup tie at Notts County ahead of his Posh debut.

“It was quite emotional when I picked up the injury,” Inman admitted.

“I’d done well last season and I’d joined a club expecting a promotion push. Pre-season was going well and I was excited about the season, but then I suffered the injury.

“I was at rock bottom, but the management and players kept me going. They were always positive and it’s great to be back among the first team squad.

“I’ve travelled with the first team squad for the last three weeks and I was hopeful of getting on the substitutes’ bench at Oldham last week before the game was postponed.

“It’s all about the mindset now. If you play with a fear of getting hurt you probably will be hurt.

“But I’m confident the worst is over. It’s all good now.

“It’s great that I’m joining a squad with such a good vibe. We are playing well.”

On-loan Posh elder George Moncur has been refused permission to play against Notts County leaving a midfield place vacant for Sunday’s tie at Meadow Lane.