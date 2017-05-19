LATEST NEWS: Injured Anderson turns down new deal

Injured Peterborough United midfielder Jermaine Anderson has turned down a new contract at the club.

Anderson (21) has suffered two cruciate knee ligament injuries in the last two seasons. He made just nine appearances for Posh last season and none since September 10.

He made just 18 appearances in the 2015-16 campaign.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony, speaking to fans on Twitter last night (May 18), said: “Jermaine has turned new contract down which was surprising considering the circumstances.

“Hopefully he will see sense soon enough. Once he thinks about it and muzzles his agent, common sense will prevail.

“A fully fit 21-year-old Jermaine Anderson would rule League One as an attacking midfielder. He has serious talent and potential.”

Posh gave Anderson his debut as a 16-year-old in a Championship fixture against Blackburn in 2012. He’s scored eight goals in 74 appearances for the club.

Anderson was strongly linked with a move to Leeds United before suffering his first serious injury.

Anderson is entering the last year of his current contract and could now be placed on the transfer list as per club policy.

Central defender Jack Baldwin is in a similar situation. He has yet to agree to sign his new contract offer.

MacAnthony added: “We are working on it (the new deal) with Jack, but again it needs common sense from both sides.”