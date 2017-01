Peterborough United midfielder Gwion Edwards missed out on the League One player-of-the-month award.

Edwards scored in four successive December games to become Posh’s top scorer this term with nine goals.

Rochdale’s Matty Lund won the prize. He scored his first professional hat-trick in a December game.

However Edwards has been nominated for goal of the month in League One for December for his 25 yard stunner against Chesterfield at the ABAX Stadium.