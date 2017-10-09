LATEST NEWS: Green light for Gwion, but star man battling against injury

Key Peterborough United midfielder Gwion Edwards is expected to return to the starting line-up for the League One match against struggling Gillingham on Saturday (October 14).

Edwards has missed the last three Posh matches - two losses, one draw - after suffering a slight groin strain in the 3-2 win over Wigan on September 23.

Marcus Maddison (left) is battling against a niggly injury.

But the 24 year-old returns to training tomorrow (October 10) and barring setbacks will play against the Gills.

The players were given the weekend off as Posh were without a fixture. That was good news for star man Marcus Maddison who has been carrying a niggly injury in recent matches.

“We’ve missed Gwion,” Posh boss Grant McCann said. “He gives us that something a bit different. He carries the ball well at good pace so he’s been a hard man to replace.

“Marcus will also resume training tomorrow. He’s been playing with a slight problem in the last few games so the rest will have done him so good. Hopefully all the lads will feel refreshed as we have a tough run of games coming up.”

After tackling managerless Gillingham, Posh have tricky away games at Southend (October 17th) and Scunthorpe (October 21) before hosting unbeaten League One leaders Shrewsbury (October 28).

Posh Reserves have an Under 23 Cup match at Barnet tomorrow (October 11) when the likes of Chris Forrester, Jermaine Anderson, Conor O’Malley, Alex Penny and Idris Kanu will play.