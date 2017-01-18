LATEST NEWS: Free admission for Peterborough United fans at Oldham

Peterborough United fans can attend the League One match at Oldham on Tuesday (January 24) free of charge.

The Latics are letting their own fans in for nothing to celebrate manager John Sheridan’s return to Boundary Park.

And they’ve extended the offer to Posh fans, to compensate for the late postponement of the original fixture in November.

Posh fans who already have a ticket can claim a refund. They need to e-mail tickets@theposh.com for details.

Supporters, however, can still pay a donation at the turnstiles towards their entry and all proceeds will go to Mahdlo Youth Zone.

Mahdlo is a registered charity and state-of-the-art Youth Zone in the heart of Oldham for 8-21 year olds.