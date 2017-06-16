LATEST NEWS: Dream move for Marcus inches closer

Star Posh man Marcus Maddison could gain his dream move to the Championship before the start of the new season.

Posh director of football Barry Fry has revealed two clubs from the second tier of English football have made inquiries about the 23-year-old.

Maddison has been reluctantly placed on the transfer list by Posh having reached the final year of his contract without agreeing a fresh deal.

It’s common knowledge he fancies a crack at a higher standard of football after three years in League One with Posh.

“Two Championship clubs have contacted me about Marcus,” Fry stated.

“That’s as far as it’s gone at the moment, but there is interest and there will probably be bids.

“We won’t be giving him away though. We’ve said all along we are relaxed about keeping him here next season.”

Posh would want in excess of £1 million for Maddison who they signed from Gateshead in August 2014 for under a quarter of that fee.

Leeds United have shown interest in Maddison in the past, but they are not one of the clubs now interested.

Posh continue to reject offers for Michael Bostwick who was also transfer listed after reaching the final year of his contract.

Bostwick has made over 200 appearances for Posh in a five-year stay at the club.