LATEST NEWS: Don’t let Magic Marcus disappear from the ABAX

Keeping Marcus Maddison at the ABAX Stadium will be a priority for Posh boss Grant McCann when he holds his 2017-18 pow-wow with chairman Darragh MacAnthony next week.

Maddison lit up Peterborough United’s 2-0 win over Charlton in League One last weekend (April 1) with an assist and a stunning individual goal.

Michael Bostwick is about to enter the last season of his Posh contract.

It’s sure to to have added more 000s to his potential transfer fee.

And rival clubs will be aware that Maddison only has one more year left on his current contract. Posh have a policy of placing players on the transfer list if they refuse to sign an extension.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands Maddison has yet to be offered a new deal. The same applies to fans’ favourite Michael Bostwick who is also about to enter the final year of his current Posh contract.

“Any manager in League One would want Marcus Maddison in their squad,” McCann stated. “He proved that again last weekend with his brilliant goal. Only Marcus would have even thought of shooting from that position.

Posh have the option of a contract extension on Harry Anderson.

“There is a meeting next week as the chairman is back in the country. We have lots to discuss as there are players coming out of contract at the end of this season as well as players about to enter the final year of their contract.

“We also have decisions to make on some players who are still in contract.

“Marcus and Michael Bostwick are two players we need to sort out quickly. We need to find out what they want.

“We are planning for next season. I’ve watched a lot of games this season and there are players I would like to sign, but I guess other clubs will be interested in them as well.”

Forward Paul Taylor, goalkeepers Dion-Curtis Henry and Mark Tyler, plus midfielder Harry Anderson are out of contract at the end of this season, although Posh have the option to extend the deals of Anderson and Henry.

Club legend Craig Mackail-Smith will also be available for Posh to sign on a free transfer if they are interested. He’s expected to be released by current club Luton Town after spending the last three months of this season at the ABAX Stadium.