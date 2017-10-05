LATEST NEWS: Danny makes a bid for more starts

Summer signing Danny Lloyd has pushed himself to the brink of a regular Posh first-team starting place.

The 25 year-old scored his first goal for the club following a close-season move from non-league Stockport County in Tuesday’s (October 3) Checkatrade Trophy tie with Northampton at the ABAX Stadium.

Gwion Edwards could be back for Posh to play against Gillingham.

Lloyd has yet to start a League One match, but manager Grant McCann hinted his time could be close.

“Danny was very good,” McCann stated. “We brought him for his ability to score and create goals. He scored almost 30 goals last season and set up 20 others, and you can see why.

“He’s very positive, very skilful and he hits the target when he’s shooting.

“Danny’s had to be patient, but he took his chance well before he got tired against Northampton.”

Posh have struggled to find an effective wideman other than Marcus Maddison since Gwion Edwards picked up an injury, but he could be back when Posh are next in action against Gillingham at the ABAX on October 14.

Lloyd was delighted to finally make an impact at the club.

Lloyd (25), a summer signing from Stockport County, starred as he started a Posh first-team match for just the second time against Northampton Town.

The attacking midfielder’s full debut ended in disappointment as he was withdrawn at half-time in the 3-1 Carabao Cup tie reverse at the hands of Barnet in August. He’d played out of position that night as a wing-back.

But a first Posh goal helped Lloyd enjoy a far more satisfying night against Cobblers.

“I couldn’t be happier with how it went,” Lloyd admitted. “To score and to be named man-of-the-match was very pleasing.

“Obviously the result wasn’t what we wanted in the end, but I felt we played well. We switched the ball well and created enough chances to have won.

“For the goal I knew as soon as Ricky Miller turned onto his left foot he would shoot. He would never pass from that position, and nor should he, so I was ready for the goalkeeper spilling the shot.

“I’ve had to be patient, but that’s fair enough as the team and the attacking players have been in good form.”

Lloyd was credited with 29 goals and 19 assists for Stockport in the National North League last season when he was playing part-time.

Lloyd gave up a job as a business development manager to join Posh.