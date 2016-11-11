LATEST NEWS: Cobblers derby to be screened live at the ABAX

Peterborough United fans unable to purchase a ticket for the League One local derby at Northampton Town on Saturday, November 19 will still be able to watch the game live.

Posh will beam the game live to a big screen at the Posh Venue at the ABAX Stadium for just £5 if the ticket is purchased in advance. The price rises to £8 on the day of the game.

The Venue will be open from noon for live coverage of the Premier Division game between Manchester United and Arsenal. This match will be followed by Cobblers v Posh from 3pm.

Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 and in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.

Posh sold out their allocation of 1,400 tickets for the big game within a couple of days of them going on sale.

The bar will be open and food will be available to purchase on the day. There is limited space in the Venue so supporters interested in this beam back service, should purchase their tickets as soon as possible.