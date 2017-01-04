LATEST NEWS: Chelsea tie to be screened live at the ABAX

Peterborough United will show their glamour third round FA Cup tie at Chelsea on a big screen at the ABAX Stadium on Sunday (January 8, 3pm kick off).

A big screen will be erected in front of the Motorpoint Stand allowing over 1,000 supporters to watch the action unfold at Stamford Bridge.

Tickets are now on sale for this service priced at £5 for season ticket holders, £7 for Notts County replay ticket purchasers and £10 for general admission

Raised wheelchair platform positions are also available at the above prices with carers admitted free of charge.

Supporters are also able to upgrade to a hospitality package priced at £15 for season ticket holders, £17 for Notts County replay ticket holders and £20 for general sale. The hospitality package allows access to the bar and food is included (lasagne, chicken curry or a vegetarian option - select food on the day) with the televisions in the Caroline Hand Executive Suite showing the game.

The Motorpoint Stand will open at 2pm with the hospitality area open from 1pm.

To purchase either a ticket in the Motorpoint Stand or in the Hospitality area, please visit www.theposhtickets.com, call the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 or visit the ticket office in person.

The print at home function is available and tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

In 2001 Posh also screened their third round FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge, live at London Road.

Or they intended to. Over 3,000 Posh fans were left frustrated by technical problems!