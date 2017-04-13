LATEST NEWS: Chairman’s challenge is accepted by McCann

Manager Grant McCann is determined to meet his chairman’s challenge of turning Peterborough United into a League One promotion team next season.

McCann is so hungry for success he admits he feels like a failure for failing to steer Posh into the top six in his first season as a manager.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) and director of football Barry Fry look on at Coventry. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony doesn’t share that opinion, but he is expecting a promotion push next season and McCann’s head will be on the block if it doesn’t materialise.

“I wanted to take the club into the top six in my first season and I feel like I’ve failed by not managing it,” McCann admitted. “My standards are very high and even up until defeat last weekend at Coventry I felt we still had a chance.

“But if anything it’s made me even more determined to succeed. I have a great hunger to get this side where we want to be.

“My chairman is a great man to work for. We have an excellent relationship and I’m grateful for the opportunity he has given me, but I know how football works and it’s up to the manager to deliver success.

Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli (blue)( is unlikely to play again this season.

“It’s been a frustrating season, but Coventry was a new low. That defeat and performance left me as down as I’ve been all season as I fancied Millwall and Southend to drop points and a win would have given us a chance of reaching the play-offs.

“I want to go to the Football League awards next season to celebrate Peterborough United successes. I want to see a couple of our players get into the team of the year.

“I’m expecting good performances in the next four games. The players know what’s on the line for them.

“Some of our summer signings didn’t work out as we expected. Some of them didn’t turn out to be the characters we expected them to be.

“There will be changes as we are determined to be successful next season. I will learn from my mistakes. I will get things right.”

It’s £10 admission in all areas of the ground for Posh fans tomorrow (April 14) when promotion-chasing Fleetwood are the visitors.

McCann added: “It’s a great gesture by the chairman and hopefully we will be able to get a few more fans in and we will entertain them.

“Fleetwood have had a great season, but we are actually in better form than they are. They’ve won one of their last five and we’ve only lost one of our last five.”

McCann doesn’t expect central defender Ryan Tafazolli to play again this season because of a groin problem.

Midfielder Gwion Edwards is back in training after recovering from a knee injury, but he is also unlikely to be risked.