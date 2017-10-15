LATEST NEWS: Cambridge United tickets to go on sale

Peterborough United will use their ‘priority points’ system to sell tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy tie at local rivals Cambridge United on November 7.

It’s the first competitive fixture between the clubs since a 0-0 Division Two draw at the Abbey Stadium in December, 2001.

Both teams can still qualify for the knockout stages. Cambridge need to win by two clear goals to have a chance of going through.

Posh have been given an allocation of 1400 tickets priced £12 adults, £8 concessions (64+, students with a valid NUS card, and 18-21 year olds, £1 for under 18s and free for under 5s.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (October 16) to those with priority points. They go on general sale on October 21.

Ticket allocation:

October 16 255 points or more.

October 17 245 points or more

October 18 225 points or more

October 19 100 points or more

October 21 general sale.

Tickets will be available at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 and in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.