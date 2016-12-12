LATEST NEWS: Brad will be a man for all positions, Marcus back for Charlton game

Manager Grant McCann insists midfielder Brad Inman will play a big part in Peterborough United’s promotion push from League One.

Inman finally made his first team debut in the latter stages of Posh’s 5-2 win over Chesterfield at the ABAX Stadium. The win maintained sixth place for McCann’s men.

Marcus Maddison should be fit enough to play for Posh at Charlton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Inman broke his leg in a freak pre-season training accident following his summer move from Crewe, but he’s fit now and raring to go. Inman will start tomorrow’s (December 13) Central League match at Cheltenham for the Posh reserve team.

McCann said: “I rate Brad highly. He was one of my main transfer targers in the summer and I was delighted to get him.

“I’m confident he could play in any of the three attacking midfield positions in our formation and it’s great to have him fit and available for selection.

“I only gave him five minutes on Saturday, but he put himself about and he made a great run which almost led to him scoring a goal.

“Brad will be a key player for us in the second half of the season.”

It’s unlikely Inman will start next Saturday’s (December 17) League One clash at Charlton, but attacking midfielder Marcus Maddison is expected to return to the squad after finally succumbing to a long-term ankle injury and missing the Chesterfield win.

McCann added: “Marcus will return to training on Wednesday. He’s been struggling with his ankle for a while and unbeknown to the coaching staff he turned it during training the day before we played Notts County in the FA Cup.

“He probably shouldn’t have played in that game. He admitted as much to the physio after the game, but it’s not a big issue and I’d expect him back in contention for the Charlton game.”