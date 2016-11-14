LATEST NEWS: Brad is back, McCann praise for Leo

Brad Inman makes his long-awaited return from injury in a Peterborough United shirt tomorrow (November 15).

The 24 year-old has yet to make a Posh appearance following his summer move from Crewe Alexandra after breaking his leg in a freak summer training accident.

Posh midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes has a big fan in manager Grant McCann.

But Inman will start tomorrow’s Central Development League game for Posh Under 23s against Bournemouth at the Mick George Training Ground (1.30pm).

Inman’s return to fitness will strengthen further an area of the field which already boasts an abundance of Posh talent.

Gwion Edwards and George Moncur couldn’t make the starting line-up for yesterday’s (November 13) 1-0 League One win against Bolton at the ABAX Stadium.

The form of 17 year-old Leo Da Silva Lopes is helping to keep some top players on the substitutes’ bench.

Brad Inman in action for Posh in a summer friendly at Boston.

Posh boss Grant McCann said: “I know people had been demanding Leo was left out of the side.

“But I know what I have in Leo and that’s someone who will become a very good professional footballer.

“I thought that when I first saw him in action for my under 15 team. I told Darren Ferguson (first team manager at the time) what a talent we had and that we had to keep an eye on him.

“Leo’s temperament is among his biggest assets, but his attitude is also first class. He’s first to training in the morning because he wants to look at his video clips from the previous game and he’s often the last to leave.

“He had started to look a little tired so we gave him a rest from training for a few days and it worked out for us. Leo was outstanding against a very strong Bolton side.

“It will be good to get Brad Inman back into the squad. He was one of my main summer transfer targets.”

Da Silva Lopes is not 18 until November 30. He’s made 19 appearances for Posh this season scoring one goal.

Premier League Spurs are believed to be monitoring his progress.