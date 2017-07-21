LATEST NEWS: Bostwick moved down a division for family reasons

Peterborough United Darragh MacAnthony has explained the shock transfer of reigning player-of-the-year to League Two Lincoln.

In a Facebook post, MacAnthony revealed Posh had accepted a bigger bid from a Blackburn Rovers side expected to challenge for promotion from League One, but the player was not interested in a move up north.

Young Harry Anderson also moved to Sincil Bank for a combined fee that will remain undisclosed.

MacAnthony said: “Michael is a top man who has been with the club for years. As a club we have a lot of respect/time for him and we are very appreciative for the years of service he has given Peterborough United.

“This wasn’t a financial decision for our club transfer wise. Blackburn offered us more money for Michael than Lincoln, but Michael is a family man and he didn’t want to move his family up there so he had no interest in talking to them.

“So we took the decision yesterday when Lincoln approached us and Bossie intimated it was a move good for him and his family geographically as opposed to other offers we had accepted from other clubs, that it was the right thing to accept the bid & allow him to move on.

“The Gaffer and myself feel its the right thing for the club and we will of course be strengthening in the centre-back position with bids already in place for players to take this one position that has become available in our squad.

“We are delighted with how this window is taking shape and by the end of it, our fans will be as well.”

Bostwick scored 23 goals in 228 appearances for Posh after moving in a reported £800,000 deal from Stevenage in 2012.

Read Darragh’s post in full here: