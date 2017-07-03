LATEST NEWS: Bostwick flies home, Shephard trial extended

Michael Bostwick has returned home early from Peterborough United’s pre-season training camp in Spain.

The 29-year-old defender is back in England for family reasons unconnected to a potential transfer away from the club.

Liam Shephard (centre) is expected to play for Posh at St Albans.

Bostwick has been placed on the transfer list after reaching the final year of his current contract. League One rivals Rotherham are understood to be keen on signing him.

Bostwick is unlikely to be involved in Saturday’s (July 8) opening friendly of the season at St Albans after missing a week’s training.

Trialist right-back Liam Shephard is expected to play at St Albans. The 22-year-old is with Posh in Spain, but McCann has yet to decide whether or not to offer him a contract. Posh are also looking at another right-back, while the Peterborough Telegraph understands Bradford City full-back Tony McMahon was a target before re-committing to last season’s losing League One play-off finalists.

“Liam is a lovely, very well grounded lad and a good player,” McCann stated. “But it’s hard to judge someone properly in training sessions. I want to see him play a couple of games before coming to a decision.

“Liam’s had a good upbringing at Swansea and he’s played regularly in the Football League with Yeovil which is a plus.

“Michael had to leave us in Spain so we will see how he is when we get back. He might not be up to speed fitness wise in time to play at the weekend.”

Posh are likely to field two different teams for 45 minutes apiece at St Albans. McCann will also experiment with formations, but confirmed he is a big fan of the style of play employed by Chelsea when winning the Premier League title last season. Chelsea used wing backs either side of three central defenders.

“I think we have the players who will suit that formation,” McCann added.