LATEST NEWS: Blades visit is now all ticket for Peterborough United fans

Peterborough United have made the visit of League One leaders Sheffield United to the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (February 11) an all-ticket match.

It could be the highest home attendance of the season for Posh as The Blades are close to selling out their entire allocation of 4,004 tickets.

Tickets have also been selling well in home areas, prompting the decision to make the match all-ticket for Posh fans for safety reasons.

The club ticket office will be open until 7pm on Thursday (February 9) to allow supporters to purchase after working hours, but tickets can be purchased 24 hours a day online at www.theposhtickets.com. You can also buy tickets via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934.

The highest attendance at the ABAX Stadium this season is 9.157 for the visit of local rivals Northampton Town.