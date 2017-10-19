LATEST NEWS: Arsenal are among the clubs looking at Leo

Have your say

Peterborough United prospect Leo Da Silva Lopes was watched at Southend by scouts representing Arsenal football club.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands several scouts descended on Roots Hall on Tuesday (October 17) and most were there to run the rule over the 18 year-old midfielder.

And Da Silva Lopes delivered a decent display. He’s already made 71 first-team appearances for Posh since making his debut as a 16 year-old in April, 2015.

“Arsenal have watched Leo six or seven times,” a source told the Peterborough Telegraph. “They were among seven or eight clubs represented at Southend and Leo was the player attracting most attention.”

Da Silva Lopes was linked with Manchester United soon after making his first team debut. Spurs have also reportedly been keen on the teenager who was spotted by Posh playing in the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League.

He is a firm favourite of Posh manager Grant McCann and rated highly by chairman Darragh MacAnthony who would expect a large transfer fee before accommodating a January sale.

Da Silva Lopes is expected to start Saturday’s Posh match at Scunthorpe (October 21). Grant McCann’s men will be seeking a first win in six competitive matches.

Experienced midfielder Michael Doughty remains a doubt after missing the last two matches with a back complaint.