LATEST NEWS: Alas Smith and Inman as they are transfer listed along with Bostwick and Maddison

Peterborough United have transfer listed midfielder Brad Inman after just 12 months at the club.
Experienced right-back Michael Smith, striker Shaquile Coulthirst and midfielder Adil Nabi have also been placed on the list.
In line with club policy Posh have also transfer listed star men Michael Bostwick and Marcus Maddison as they have yet to agree a new deal as they enter the final year of their existing contract.
Strikers Lee Angol and Luke James, full-backs Hayden White and Jerome Binnom-Williams have also been listed as a result of this club rule.
