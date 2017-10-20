LATEST NEWS: Admission prices slashed for FA Cup tie

Have your say

Peterborough United have slashed matchday admission prices for their first round FA Cup tie against National League side Tranmere Rovers at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday, November 4 (3pm kick off).

Adult advance tickets will cost just £12 compared to £26 for a category A League One match.

Price list

In Advance (all areas)

Adults: £12

Seniors/U22s: £8

Junior U18s: £3

Match Day (from 9am)

Adults: £15

Seniors/U22s: £10

Junior U18s: £5

Caroline Hand Executive Suite (programme, tea/coffee & cakes included)

Adults: £25

Concessions: £15

Season ticket holders’ seats will be reserved until 5pm on Friday, November 3.

The Motorpoint Stand will be closed for this fixture.

Tickets are now on sale from www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 and at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.

Tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy tie at Cambridge United go on general sale tomorrow (October 21).

Posh will host local rivals Cambridge United in the first round of the FA Youth Cup at the ABAX Stadium on Tuesday, October 31 (7pm kick off). Admission is just £3.