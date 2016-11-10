LATEST NEWS: A ‘Wall of Life’ to be introduced at the ABAX STADIUM

Peterborough United are staging an event to support raising funds for the club’s Academy this weekend to coincide with Remembrance Day.

The club are launching a new pioneering project called the ‘Posh Life Wall’ which is set transform fans experiences at football matches as well as boost the Academy.

Lifelong Posh fan Eric Heath (right) with a club Academy graduate Jermaine Anderson.

On Sunday (November 13) Posh fans who attend the game will be given Life Wall scarfs and have an opportunity to take part in a penalty competition before Peterborough take on Bolton Wanderers live on Sky Sports 1.

A temporary 8x5 metre banner of the ‘Posh Life Wall’ will be on display showing fans what it will look like.

The proposed ‘Life Wall’ will feature 700 time capsules when it’s built next year, which fans and businesses will have an opportunity to purchase for a cost of £750 and fill with their own special memorabilia and become part of the club’s history.

Fan Eric Heath (90) was today (November 10) presented with a time capsule by Posh’s under 18 coach Jack Collison.

Eric said: “I’m overwhelmed with being awarded this time capsule, as is my daughter and grandson. I’ve experienced so many emotions with the Posh and this shows what a fantastic club it really is, thank you.

“Peterborough FC has been such a huge part of my life, from watching the first ever game at the age of eight to even having a stint playing for the reserves!

“I’m really looking forward to Sunday and with the whole town getting behind the mighty Posh.”

Club profits from the ‘Life Wall will go straight back into the Academy.

Collison, who began his career with the Posh Youth team, said: “The Academy is where it all started for me at the tender age of nine. It put me on the road to success and it’s the life blood and the future of the club.

“This project is important because the funds are going back into the Academy. The ‘Life Wall’ will seriously boost the chances of youngsters developing a career at Posh.”

Posh is the first ground in the country to be chosen to launch the new project.

The wall will feature an interactive screen and an app where every Posh fan will be able to share their own story and memories with each other and anyone who buys one will also have their face on the wall.

The wall is set to be placed at the front of the ground, opposite the planned statue of club legend, Chris Turner. It will form part of the modern area of the ground, which will include an improved pathway and a pristine new fan zone.

Capsules can be bought through the clubs website.

For more information visit www.theposh.com/lifewall