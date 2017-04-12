LATEST NEWS: £10 Easter gift for Peterborough United fans from the chairman

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony’s Easter gift to Peterborough United fans is to slash admission to just a tenner for the Good Friday (April 14) League One fixture with Fleetwood at the ABAX Stadium.

Tickets have been reduced to just £10 for adults, 18-21-year-olds and senior citizens (60+) with anyone who has already purchased a ticket for the game urged to contact the Ticket Office either in person or over the phone (01733 865674, option 2).

Tickets can be purchased at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 or in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.

MacAnthony said: “A number of other clubs have tried a £10 ticket and with our game falling on a Bank Holiday this Friday, I felt it was a good opportunity to encourage more supporters to come and watch us play.”

Fleetwood are riding high in third place in League One, but they’ve only sold just over 50 tickets for the match so far.